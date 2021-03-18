Biden meets UN Security Council, pledges global engagement

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has met virtually with the U.N. Security Council and reaffirmed his determination to restore America’s global leadership and re-engage with global institutions including the United Nations. The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said Thursday night that Biden also stressed the need for the U.N.’s most powerful body to take action on crises including in Myanmar, Ethiopia, Libya, Syria and Yemen. Council diplomats said many ambassadors spoke or asked questions during the hour-long meeting including China’s U.N. envoy but not Russia’s. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was private.