Binghamton University shares statement on Atlanta shootings that killed 8

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University released a statement early Thursday morning regarding the shootings in the Atlanta-area that left eight people, most of them of Asian descent, dead.

In a joint statement, Binghamton Univeristy President Harvey Stenger and Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Karen Jones said:

Yesterday’s news of the mass shootings of Asian Americans in the Atlanta area has again focused our attention on the alarming and appalling rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. These acts of violence against the Asian community are absolutely abhorrent have no place in our society or within our own community; hatred and harassment targeting any individual is an attack against our global community, and it is especially disturbing when it is directed at a particular group.

As an institution of higher education, we stand strongly against hate, discrimination and violence. These acts are expressions of ignorance and warped ideologies that run counter to the ideals of learning, open-mindedness, diversity and inclusion that lie at the heart of our campus, and indeed, of a free society. We call on anyone who experiences or witnesses any act of violence, harassment, intimidation or bias against our Asian American students and colleagues to report it immediately to the University Police at 911 from a campus phone or 607-777-2222. As a campus, we will continue to express our support of Asian Americans and of anyone who is the victim of racism, bigotry or misogyny.

As members of a campus community, we implore everyone to demonstrate respect toward one another; to seek understanding rather than directing misplaced judgments to an individual or group of people. Not now, nor ever, is there time to allow misperceptions and conspiracy theories to cloud our interactions with one another as we work together to build an inclusive community.

Joining together as one community with many voices and perspectives is what makes our country and campus community rich. Our commitment as individuals, and collectively is to diminish the sounds of hatred and violence. Who amongst us will be next? Now is the time to continue to voice our support for one another, particularly our Asian American community members.