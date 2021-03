TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Chenango Forks girls soccer team opened its season with a win over Windsor Thursday night.

Forks sophomore Aubrey Bough scored four goals, while Tierra Reh, Sarah Nickerson and Gabby Markham added one goal each.

Windsor had goals from Haylee Colavito and Riley Miner.

Final score:

Chenango Forks - 7, Windsor - 2