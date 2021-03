Jalen Hurts is the only quarterback the Philadelphia Eagles have under contract so they’ll need to add a few more arms. The main question is whether they draft a quarterback in the first round. Hurts started the last four games last season and is expected to be the guy now that Carson Wentz was traded to Indianapolis. But general manager Howie Roseman didn’t rule out taking a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick or trading up to get one.