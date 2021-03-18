Flyers edge Islanders 4-3 on late goal by Lindblom

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Oscar Lindblom scored his second goal of the game with 2:22 left, Carter Hart made 22 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers recovered after blowing a late, three-goal lead to beat the New York Islanders 4-3. Lindblom’s shot from between the circles beat goalie Semyon Varlamov for this fourth goal this season. Travis Konecny assisted, his third of the contest, and the Flyers won in regulation for only the second time in their last 10 games. Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek also scored as Philadelphia beat the Islanders for the third straight time this season.