Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams. With P.J. Tucker reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a trade with Houston, Donte DiVincenzo scored 20 points and Jrue Holiday added 19 for the Bucks, who have won five in a row and 10 of 11. Tucker did not play Wednesday for the Rockets, and neither did Milwaukee’s D.J. Augustin and D.J. Wilson, who according to ESPN are heading to Houston in the trade. Tobias Harris scored 19 points and Danny Green added 18 for Philadelphia, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had three goals and three assists in New York’s seven-goal second period, and the Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 9-0. Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and two assists — all in the second period — and Brendan Lemieux, Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba and Filip Chytil also scored in the Rangers’ most decisive victory since beating New Jersey 9-0 on March 31, 1986. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots for his sixth career shutout. The Rangers were without head coach David Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown were due to NHL COVID-19 protocols. Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch and associate head coach Gord Murphy, and Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury were behind the bench.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — For Bryce Harper and the rest of the Philadelphia Phillies, the time is now. No excuses. The Phillies are aiming to end a nine-year postseason drought. They feel they have the players to contend. Now, they just have to do it. Harper says the team needs to play with urgency from the start of the season. The Phillies fell one win shy of qualifying for the postseason in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season despite a losing record. They went 1-7 down the stretch and finished 28-32 in Joe Girardi’s first season as manager. It was the third straight year the team collapsed in September.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are building for the long haul. It’s a process that is likely to include some serious growing pains in 2021. The Pirates finished with the worst record in the majors in 2020 and spent the offseason parting ways with veterans like first baseman Josh Bell and pitcher Jameson Taillon. Rookie third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes and pitcher Mitch Keller are the cornerstones the Pirates are building around. Hayes hit a sizzling .376 after being called up lat September.

UNDATED (AP) — Former NBA player Shawn Bradley has revealed he was paralyzed when struck from behind by a vehicle while riding a bike near his Utah home. Bradley says in a statement nearly two months after the accident he intends to bring awareness to bicycle safety. The incident involving the 48-year-old occurred in January in St. George, Utah. The 7-foot-6 Bradley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1993 draft by Philadelphia. The former BYU standout spent most of his 12-year career with Dallas.

UNDATED (AP) — It has been more than a decade since Iowa showed the kind of dominance at the NCAA championships that it takes to win a team title. The drought likely will end this weekend. Beginning with 125-pound Spencer Lee, the two-time and defending champion, the Hawkeyes will bring the deepest team to St. Louis. They qualified an All-American candidate at every weight and will have four No. 1 seeds when the tournament begins.