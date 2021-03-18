House scuttles GOP attempt to boot Swalwell from intel panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has rejected an attempt to boot a Democrat from the House intelligence committee. Democrats scuttled a Republican effort to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell of California from the intelligence panel. The resolution against Swalwell cited reporting that he had contact more than six years ago with a suspected Chinese spy who targeted politicians in California. Federal investigators alerted Swalwell to their concerns about Fang in 2015, at which point Swalwell says he cut off contact with her. Authorities have not charged Swalwell with any wrongdoing. Swalwell was an impeachment manager against former President Donald Trump and briefly ran for president.