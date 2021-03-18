Icy spots tonight but some bright weather on the way!

Tonight: Wet snow and rain early tapers. Any accumulations will be less than 1”. Elevations see the best chance of accumulations. Wind: N 12-18G28 Low: 14-22

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Rain and snow taper north to south through early overnight. Any accumulation of snow will be minimal and in the higher elevation grass and elevated surfaces. Lows drop into the teens to around 22. Some icy spots are likely. The forecast turns quiet tomorrow and tonight on 12 News we'll let you know how long quiet weather is expected to stay.