Skip to Content

Jan. 6 commission stalls, for now, amid partisan dissension

12:11 am National News from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation creating a bipartisan panel to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is stalled, at least for now. Democrats and Republicans are split over the scope and structure of a review that could force Congress and the American people to reckon again with the violent attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pushed for the commission, which would be modeled after a similar panel that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington. But unlike 9/11, the insurrection at the Capitol has pushed Democrats and Republicans further apart. They disagree on even the basic question of what should be investigated.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content