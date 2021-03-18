Lebanese PM-designate: Cabinet needed to restore trust, hope

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister-designate says that a government that could restart talks with the International Monetary Fund is the only way to halt the country’s rapid economic collapse. He says there is still an opportunity to form such a Cabinet despite deep disagreement with Lebanon’s president on its shape. The remarks came a day after the premier-designate and the Lebanese president traded barbs about who is to blame for the delay. The two met on Thursday for nearly an hour to discuss the five-month deadlock. The economic meltdown is considered the gravest threat to Lebanon’s stability since the 15-year civil war ended in 1990.