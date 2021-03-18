Link here: Broome County has additional vaccine appointments are available

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department announced it has additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments available on Thursday.

To make an appointment, click here. Or you can call 211.

Appointments will be held at the SUNY Broome Ice Center by the North College Drive entrance at 907 Upper Front St. in Binghamton.

The Broome County Government Twitter account tweeted only a small amount of appointments are left as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday.