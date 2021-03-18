Migrant father charged with son’s death on journey to Greece

VATHY, Greece (AP) — On a hill above a small island village, the sparkling blue of the Aegean just visible through the pine trees, lies a boy’s grave. His first ever boat ride was to be his last – the sea claimed him before his sixth birthday. His 25-year-old father, like so many before him, had hoped for a better life in Europe, far from the violence of his native Afghanistan. But his dreams were dashed on the rocks of Samos, a picturesque Greek island almost touching the Turkish coast. Still devastated from losing his only child, the father has now found himself charged with a felony count of child endangerment. It is a stark departure from Greek authorities’ previous treatment of migrant shipwreck survivors.