Myanmar factory attacks put focus on Chinese influence

BANGKOK (AP) — Confusion over what exactly happened during recent attacks on factories in Myanmar has highlighted the complex and troubled nature of its relations with China amid a broad public backlash against a Feb. 1 coup. Many in Myanmar suspect Beijing of supporting the military’s takeover, but protesters insist they were not responsible for a spate of attacks on factories last weekend. Some accuse the military of instigating attacks on the factories to justify imposing martial law. Adding to uncertainties, China says it’s prepared to do more to protect its extensive business investments in Myanmar, which include factories, pipelines and other big infrastructure projects.