Narragansett Electric sold to PPL for $5.3B

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Narragansett Electric Company, which serves electric and natural gas customers in Rhode Island, has been sold to Pennsylvania-based PPL Corp. for $5.3 billion. Narragansett’s parent company, National Grid, announced the deal Thursday. Narragansett Electric has about 780,000 customers in Rhode Island, according to a National Grid statement. PPL, based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, provides utility services in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and the United Kingdom. The deal must be approved by regulators and National Grid shareholders.