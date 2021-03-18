New changes to NYS dining capacity guidelines begin tomorrow

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Starting Friday, restaurants in New York state can expand indoor dining capacity.

Restaurants outside of New York City will now be able to host a capacity of 75%. Previously, they were operating at 50%.

But while restaurants are expanding capacity, they won't be expanding curfew.

Dan Polhamus, the owner of Food and Fire BBQ in Johnson City, says that he is pleased about the increased expansion as he says restaurants already struggle with having to maintain distance between tables.

He adds that Food and Fire isn't too affected by the set curfew, but others in the restaurant industry say they think it's unnecessary.

"It's frustrating because, I think it's safe to say that, restaurants have bent over backward to provide a safe place to gather folks together and dine and for some restaurants, those late hours of the patronage are very important to them," said Paul VanSavage, Secretary of STIR, the Southern Tier Independent Restaurant association.

VanSavage also explains that some restaurants will be affected more than others, explaining that some fine dining restaurants tend to close earlier already.

But, he adds that expanding capacity is a good thing and will ultimately help restaurants.