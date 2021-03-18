Norwich man arrested in connection with burglary at Balsam Inn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- New York State Police in Norwich arrested one man on March 5 involving a burglary of the Balsam Inn from November of 2020.

State police say Martin Lewicki, age 58 of Norwich, was arrested for the following:

Burglary, 3rd degree

Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree

Police had previously asked for the public's help with identifying the person who broke into the Balsam Inn in Pharsalia in November after surveillance caught the suspect on camera taking a variety of items from the Inn, including bar stools, neon signs, and a bar table. Police say the suspect also destroyed several items.

Police say a tip led investigators to arrest Lewicki who was remanded to the Chenango County Jail without bail.