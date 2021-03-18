NWS declares this week Flood Saftey Awareness week

(WBNG) -- This week has been declared Flood Safety Awareness Week across the Twin Tiers by the National Weather Service in Binghamton.

Each day of the week includes a different flood-related theme with the purpose of helping to educate and make sure the public is prepared in the event of a flood.

Thursday's theme revolved around the different resources that are available to the public online. Officials say one of the more innovative tools available is that for mapping the river flood inundation.

This tool is interactive and allows the user to zoom in and out to filter through the flooding stages of the Susquehanna River.

James Brewster, a Hydrologist at the Binghamton National Weather Service says," we have been around for a long time with these maps, and one of the first in the weather service. We have had ours since about 2008, which was a function of the 2006 floods."

Officials like Brewster say the most important take-away of Flood Safety Awareness Week is to "know your number", or know the water level which impacts you or your property.

Click here to view the mapping website from the NWS for flood inundation of the Susquehanna River.