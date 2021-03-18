Police find fentanyl, cocaine, Billy club in Binghamton residence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force says it executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Gray Street in Binghamton on March 17.

The Task Force says it found a Billy club, over $20,000 in suspected drug sale proceeds, drug packaging materials, and the following drugs:

2.4 ounces of fentanyl

1.7 ounces of cocaine

6 ounces of marijuana

Police say 46-year-old Antone Lovejoy was arrested and charged with the following:

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance third degree (sub 1), a class B Felony

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (sub 12), a class B felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony

Criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

A second person was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor, police say.

Police say Lovejoy was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to the custody of the Broome County Sheriffs Correctional Facility.