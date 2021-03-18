Police find fentanyl, cocaine, Billy club in Binghamton residence

Police find fentanyl, cocaine, Billy club in Binghamton residenceNew
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force says it executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Gray Street in Binghamton on March 17.
The Task Force says it found a Billy club, over $20,000 in suspected drug sale proceeds, drug packaging materials, and the following drugs:
- 2.4 ounces of fentanyl
- 1.7 ounces of cocaine
- 6 ounces of marijuana
Police say 46-year-old Antone Lovejoy was arrested and charged with the following:
- Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance third degree (sub 1), a class B Felony
- Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (sub 12), a class B felony
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony
- Criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor
- Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor
A second person was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor, police say.
Police say Lovejoy was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to the custody of the Broome County Sheriffs Correctional Facility.