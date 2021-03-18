Report on Catholic church abuse to be released in Germany

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — A highly anticipated report commissioned by the Cologne archdiocese on church officials’ handling of past cases of sexual abuse by clergy is set to be released. Cologne’s archbishop, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, has infuriated many local Catholics by keeping a first report on how local church officials reacted when priests were accused of sexual abuse under wraps for months. The cardinal has cited legal concerns about publishing the first study conducted by a law firm. The new report, by a different lawyer, is supposed to be published later Thursday.