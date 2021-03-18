Russia warns it may scale up response to Biden’s statement

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian lawmaker is warning that Moscow would follow up on its move to recall its ambassador in Washington with other moves if the United States fails to offer an explanation and apology for President Joe Biden’s remarks. In a television interview aired Wednesday, Biden was asked whether he thought Putin is a killer and said “I do.” Konstantin Kosachev, a deputy speaker of the upper house of Russian parliament, said Thursday that Biden’s “boorish statement” marks a watershed. He warned that Russia’s response wouldn’t be limited to recalling the Russian ambassador “if the American side fails to offer explanation and excuse.” He wouldn’t elaborate on what other action the Kremlin may take.