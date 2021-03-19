2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police say two people in New Zealand were stabbed to death and a third is undergoing surgery for life-threatening injuries after a brutal attack inside an Auckland home. Detective Inspector Scott Beard says they have spoken to a fourth person involved in the attack who suffered superficial injuries and was being treated at a hospital. Beard stopped short of calling that person a suspect but says police want to reassure people they aren’t looking for anybody else in connection to the attack. He says one man and one woman were treated by medics at the scene but couldn’t be saved.