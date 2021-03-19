Biden inauguration priest under investigation in California

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Joe Biden is under investigation for unspecified allegations and is on leave from his position as president of Santa Clara University in Northern California. A statement from the college’s board of trustees says Rev. Kevin O’Brien allegedly “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries.” O’Brien gave the service at Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, one of the most prominent Catholic churches in in Washington, in January for Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, their families and elected officials before the inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.