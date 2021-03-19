Binghamton University eases restrictions on students after seeing decline in COVID-19 cases

(WBNG) -- Binghamton University says they have continued to see a decline in COVID-19 cases on campus after a spike in early March.

Out of the 1,650 tests administered on Wednesday, zero came back positive for the virus. When the number of COVID-19 cases was spiking in March, administration officials had to put restrictions in place.

"Now, we are allowing in-person dining up to 50% capacity. Recreational activities are up and running again, that includes the ice rink, club sports as well," said Binghamton University Director of Media and Public Relations Ryan Yarosh. "Of course, we have to strictly enforce masking and social distancing guidelines."

According to a New York State mandate, if five percent of a college's student population has COVID-19 during a rolling 14-day period, colleges and universities must transition to remote learning with limited on-campus activity. To learn more about COVID-19 cases on Binghamton University's campus, head over to the SUNY COVID Dashboard.