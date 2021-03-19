BU Asian Student Union discusses Atlanta spa shootings

(WBNG) -- Asian-Americans across the U.S. are expressing frustration with the response from law enforcement in regards to the shooting in Atlanta that killed 8 people, 6 of which who were Asian women.

While Law enforcement has a high bar of proof for prosecuting a Hate Crime, Asian-Americans are feeling the effects of terror directed at their communities.

The Asian Student Union of Binghamton University issued a statement in response to the suspect being delayed in taking on charges of hate crimes due to his claim to authorities that the attack was not racially motivated, but that the spas were targeted because of an addiction to sex.

The organization's statement said “the targeting of 3 Asian owned businesses is itself enough evidence. Any objection to the attack’s classification as a hate crime ignores blatant signs of racial motivation and obstructs the fight for justice.”

The organization says that the shootings had all the effects of a hate crime on the Asian Community, with members afraid to leave their homes and saying their race makes them feel like a target.

“I'm an Asian body, an Asian woman, and that means how I'm perceived is shaped by racial and colonial thinking; that Asian women are weak or submissive,” said ASU member Maggie Wang.

Wang says the Atlanta shooter equating Asian Spa workers with sex was a form of fetishization and thus is a form of racism against Asian women that both dehumanizes and objectifies.

Wang says the shooter should not be taken at his word.

“The sex addiction he talks about, and that he believes that Asian women are the cause of, is a part of the racism. I think those two things are very much linked,” she said.

The Asian Student Union is planning to show solidarity with the Asian Community and to remove the fear that ASU President Nortee Panpinyo says his community feels.

“Our message to our friends and our families is that ‘You belong here, and you are loved,’” he said.