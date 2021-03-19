California fireworks explosion caused $3.2 million in damage

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A massive fireworks explosion that left two people dead in Southern California earlier this week caused at least $3.2 million worth of damage. Residents began returning to their homes Friday evening after evacuating when Tuesday’s blasts rained debris down over a wide area in the city of Ontario, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles. About 80 homes were within the explosion’s radius and dozens were damaged. Although authorities still have not officially confirmed the victims’ identities, 38-year-old Alex Paez and 20-year-old Cesar Paez were reported missing after the explosion. Relatives of the two cousins say they are the two people who were killed.