Funeral service held for fallen firefighter Peyton Morse

CLAYTON (WBNG) -- The funeral service for fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse was held today.

Watertown Fire Chief Matthew Timerman delivered the eulogy at today's service, describing Peyton as a wonderful man, son, brother, and partner.

Morse's body was escorted through the Southern Tier in a procession after the funeral at St. Mary's.

The 21-year-old died last Friday, nine days after suffering a medical emergency during training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls.

Morse was remembered as someone who was dedicated to the service of others and who always wanted to be a firefighter.