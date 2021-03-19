Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Hurts is the only quarterback the Philadelphia Eagles have under contract so they’ll need to add a few more arms. The main question is whether they draft a quarterback in the first round. Hurts started the last four games last season and is expected to be the guy now that Carson Wentz was traded to Indianapolis. But general manager Howie Roseman didn’t rule out taking a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick or trading up to get one.

UNDATED (AP) — Carson Wentz appreciated his time in Philadelphia. He’s also ready for a fresh start in Indianapolis. More than a month after being traded from the Eagles to the Colts for two draft picks, the quarterback finally got a chance to speak publicly about the deal. And after a quick and harrowing descent from being the Eagles undisputed franchise quarterback, Wentz can’t wait to get started with the Colts.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves, Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2. P.K. Subban and Travis Zajac also scored, and the Devils collected their second straight win at home following a losing streak of 11 games in Newark. Mackenzie Blackwood was expected to start in goal for New Jersey, but he was scratched after warmups. The team says the absence was not COVID-19 related. Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry made 32 saves. Pittsburgh lost its second straight.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Oskar Lindblom scored his second goal of the game with 2:22 left, Carter Hart made 22 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers recovered after blowing a late, three-goal lead to beat the New York Islanders 4-3. Lindblom’s shot from between the circles beat goalie Semyon Varlamov for this fourth goal this season. Travis Konecny assisted, his third of the contest, and the Flyers won in regulation for only the second time in their last 10 games. Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek also scored as Philadelphia beat the Islanders for the third straight time this season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — NFL defensive line prospect Jaylen Twyman says opting out of the 2020 season at Pittsburgh was the right call. Twyman decided last summer to skip his junior year to prepare himself for this spring’s NFL draft. Twyman said signing with an agent allowed him to provide immediate financial help for his family. That doesn’t mean the decision was easy. Twyman admits he cried while watching the Panthers play.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Casey O’Brien and Caitlin Schneider both had a goal and two assists as Wisconsin’s third line staked the Badgers to a 3-0 lead and they held on to defeat rival Ohio State 4-2 in the Frozen Four. Senior captain Daryl Watts had a steal and scored into an empty net with 13.9 seconds to play for the second-seeded Badgers, who go for their sixth championship against top-seeded Northeastern on Saturday. Wisconsin is the defending champion since the NCAA Tournament was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic last year. The Badgers struck early as O’Brien and Schneider assisted on Makenna Webster’s seventh goal of the season just 1:19 into the game. Gabby Rosenthal and Sara Saekkinen scored for the Buckeyes.