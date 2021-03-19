Long dormant volcano comes to life in southwestern Iceland

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland has flared to life, spilling lava down two sides in that area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. Initial aerial footage posted Friday night on the Facebook page of the Icelandic Meteorological Office showed a relatively small eruption so far, with two streams of lava running in opposite directions. Authorities say they don’t anticipate any evacuations because the eruption is in a remote valley far from any road. The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula hadn’t seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years.