Michigan ups stadium capacity, requires teen athlete testing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is easing outdoor stadium capacity restrictions before baseball’s Opening Day but ordering weekly testing of teen athletes amid a climbing coronavirus case rate that ranks fourth nationally over the past week. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that, for now, she does not plan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions — noting ongoing vaccinations while also citing concerns about variants that more easily spread. Under a revised health order that starts Monday, outdoor arenas — including the Detroit Tigers’ Comerica Park — can seat 20% of their capacity. Starting April 2, athletes ages 13 to 19 must participate in a weekly testing program.