National Weather Service to change language used for hazardous weather

(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service announced that the term 'Advisory' will no longer be used come 2024.

This comes after years of research that found the public does not fully understand the advisory term and is often confused by it.

To replace Advisories, the NWS is planning on using plain language to be more easily understood. For example, if there was a Wind Advisory in Broome County, it would be rephrased to "expect windy conditions. Winds may gust up to 40mph. Secure any loose objects".

Officials say the idea behind these changes is to be more precise with what to expect, taking into consideration potential impacts with regards to the more nuisance style weather events.

The change will not take place for another few years because the NWS wants to make sure they are getting things right, according to David Nicosia, NWS Binghamton's Warnings Coordination Meteorologist.

Nicosia explains that overhauls in how weather hazards are communicated to the public need to be done with caution.

Officials say the terms 'Watch' and 'Warning' will remain the same for now.