NCAA teams locked away in hotel rooms amid Texas reopening

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kentucky All-American Rhyne Howard can see the San Antonio River Walk bustling with life from the window of her hotel overlooking the city’s iconic tourist destination. Hundreds of people _ a high percentage not wearing masks _ enjoying the restaurants, bars and shops lining the river. Such is life in Texas, where the governor has lifted his previous mask order and thrown open business “100 percent” if they so choose. Things are starting to loosen up. People are getting out, even as many businesses are still requiring customers to wear masks.