NYSUT asks for science behind CDC new social-distancing guidelines in schools

(WBNG) -- New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) issued a statement Friday afternoon following a set of newly-released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about social distancing in schools.

NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said in a statement that the union would like to review the science behind the CDC relaxing the recommended social-distancing length.

The CDC updated their guidance Friday, saying that it was okay for students to have their desks 3-feet apart as long as they, and teachers, are wearing masks and following other safety guidelines. Their previous recommendation was 6-feet apart.

The full statement from the NYSUT President is posted below: