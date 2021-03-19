Slap in the face: Da Crazy Hawaiian, rising slap fight star

He is known as the Da Crazy Hawaiian and he just might be the future of slap fighting in the United States. His real name is Layne Kailiilauokekoa Viernes and he has has dished out the fiercest open-hand smacks in the United States in his bid to be the most punishing slapper in slap fighting. Viernes has joined the SlapStrike roster and will appear as a guest Saturday on the promotion’s “The War from Warsaw” pay-per-view event in Poland. His goal is to fight Vasily “Dumpling” Kamotsky, the big Russian universally recognized as the greatest slap fighting champion.