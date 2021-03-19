Sunshine greets Sugar Lips opening for spring season

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Ice Cream fans can celebrate another local shop opening its doors as the weather improves for the official start of spring.

Tomorrow, Sugar Lips will be open for the spring and summer seasons.

Owner Fritz Vail says he wanted to open up earlier but was waiting on the warm weather to do so.

Even as weather temperatures remain relatively low this week, Vail says that hasn't stopped the excitement within the community.

"The weather looks like it's going to be good this coming week, and we've been getting a lot of calls asking when we're going to open," Vail says.

Vail says they are planning to add a new machine to the business this season to churn out four to five times more ice cream than in the past, helping to ease some of the labor on Sugar Lips staff.

Sugar Lips also offers vegan ice cream options along with non-vegan options.

