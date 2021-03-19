Tioga County man charged with murder for death of child

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that the Tioga County Court unsealed an indictment on March 18 against a Spencer, N.Y. man. They say Stutzenstein is accused of assaulting his girlfriends child and causing the child's death.

The District Attorney's Office says 40-year-old Anthony G. Stutzenstein was charged with murder in the second degree, a class A-I felony.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the indictment alleges that sometime on, or about between March 6 and 7, Stutzenstein "recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of serious physical injury or death to a child" and "thereby caused the child's death."

Authorities say the indictment alleges Stutzenstein assaulted his girlfriend's child while he was watching him for several days causing blunt force trauma that caused the child's death.

On March 7, the District Attorney's Office says Stutzenstein brought the "apparently lifeless" child to its mother in Ithaca, N.Y. A friend of the mother called 911, they say, resulting in the New York State Police Ithaca Barracks to investigate.

The NYSP Owego Barracks, NYSP Major Crimes in Sidney, The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office and Tompkins County District Attorney provided assistance into the investigation.

The Tioga County District Attorney's Office noted that Stutzenstein has an open 2018 Tioga County indictment in which he was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree; a class B felony; for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell it, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree; a class C felony; for possession of one-half once or more of methamphetamine.

The District Attorney's Office says Stutzenstein was released on his own recognizance on the drug indictment but was remanded without bail on the murder indictment and remains remanded.