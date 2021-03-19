Top-seeded Illinois cruises past Drexel 78-49 to open NCAAs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and Illinois cruised past 16th-seeded Drexel 78-49 in the Illini’s first NCAA Tournament game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years. Illinois will face eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in the second round of the Midwest Regional on Sunday. Maybe that will be more of a test for the Big Ten champions. Drexel never really had chance at containing the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn, who was 8 for 11 from the field. James Butler drew the daunting task of trying to handle Cockburn, without much success. The senior did have 10 points and 10 rebounds for Drexel.