US and China clash at UN meeting on combatting racism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is accusing China of committing “genocide and crimes against humanity” against Uyghur Muslims and other minorities. And China is accusing the United States of discrimination, hatred “and even savage murder of people of African and Asian descent.” The clash came at the U.N. General Assembly’s commemoration Friday of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. It was sparked by one line in the speech by U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, who talked about being a descendent of slaves. It came after the top U.S. and Chinese diplomats ended two days of contentious talks in Alaska.