Watch: Funeral for fallen Watertown, N.Y. firefighter

Last updated today at 10:53 am
Peyton Morse procession
PICTURED: On Monday, Morse's body was escorted during a procession that went through the Southern Tier.

(WBNG/WWNY-TV) -- Our content partner, WWNY-TV in Watertown, N.Y., has shared a livestream with us of the funeral for fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse.

The funeral is at St. Mary's Church in Clayton, N.Y.

On Monday, Morse's body was escorted through the Southern Tier during a procession.

Morse died on March 12 from injuries sustained during a training exercise at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls. The injury occurred on March 3.

