2 injured in Ithaca shooting, under investigation

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Ithaca Police say two people have been injured after a shooting in the city early Saturday morning.

The Ithaca Police Department responded to a shooting on the 100 Block of S. Plain St. and found upon arrival to the scene one person who had been shot.

Another person at the scene was grazed by a bullet.

Police say one victim was taken to a regional trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries and the second victim was treated onsight for their injuries and released.

Ithaca Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing and they urge anyone with more information to contact the IPD.

Ithaca Police Contacts:

Tipline: 607-330-0000

IPD Dispatch: : 607-272-3245

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org

To contact the Ithaca Police Department by anonymous email, click here.