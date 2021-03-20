Activists rally in NYC calling for Gov. Cuomo’s impeachment, Boylan speaks

NEW YORK CITY (WBNG) -- Residents of New York City gathered for a rally today calling for the impeachment of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

This comes one day after a current aide working for Cuomo has come forward with sexual harassment allegations against the Governor.

Speakers at the rally in downtown Manhattan demanded that NY state Assembly leaders take action and begin an impeachment investigation.

Lindsey Boylan, the initial accuser alleging misconduct by the Governor, spoke at today's rally and said she believes New Yorkers deserve better. Boylan linked the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo to the simultaneous unfolding nursing home controversy in her speech at the event.

"When the Governor should have been focused on leading us out of this pandemic, he instead focused on covering up the deaths of 15,000 New Yorkers, and smearing me and my reputation," she said.

Boylan said since sharing her story and coming forward with allegations against Governor Cuomo six more women have done the same.

Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim also spoke at the rally, urging the impeachment of the Governor and saying Cuomo is a "coward and abuser".

Governor Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately and has apologized for behavior that may have made women feel uncomfortable, but refuses to resign from his position.