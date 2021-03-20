Chilly and quiet tonight

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low of 28 (24-30). Winds light and variable.

SUNDAY: Sunny and beautiful. High of . Winds light.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Low of 30 (26-32). Winds light and variable.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After a beautiful first day of Spring, temperatures will be cooling off rather quickly once the sun sets. With clear skies and calm winds, radiational cooling will occur efficiently leading to temperatures dropping back down into the 20s by tomorrow morning.



It might be a chilly start on Sunday but with bright blue skies temperatures warm into the upper 50s low 60s by the afternoon. More of the same is expected on Monday!