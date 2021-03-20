Skip to Content

Chorale shows how colleges keep song alive during COVID

New
3:01 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — They arrived in street clothes, ready to perform in a century-and-a-half-old hall at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, their faces covered by masks. There was brief silence as IUP Chorale members standing 6 feet apart in an otherwise empty room looked toward their conductor. Then, in unison, their voices soared. The anthem “We Shall Overcome” was a planned tribute by the student ensemble to America’s civil rights movement and Black history. But after a long winter of isolation, it’s not hard to imagine the words carrying extra meaning that day for the young performers in jeans, sweatshirts and wool hats.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content