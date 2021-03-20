Chorale shows how colleges keep song alive during COVID

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — They arrived in street clothes, ready to perform in a century-and-a-half-old hall at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, their faces covered by masks. There was brief silence as IUP Chorale members standing 6 feet apart in an otherwise empty room looked toward their conductor. Then, in unison, their voices soared. The anthem “We Shall Overcome” was a planned tribute by the student ensemble to America’s civil rights movement and Black history. But after a long winter of isolation, it’s not hard to imagine the words carrying extra meaning that day for the young performers in jeans, sweatshirts and wool hats.