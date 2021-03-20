First female Eagle Scout in Baden Powell Council completes construction safety project

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The first female Eagle Scout in the Baden Powell Council is improving safety at a Habitat for Humanity project.

17- year-old Emily Amlin is the first female Eagle Scout to present a project in her council.

Amlin has designed a portable sink that would allow construction zones to have running water for drinking and hand washing.

Her project runs on a tank of water and the water must be pumped by foot to come out of the faucet. Amlin says her project has helped to boost morale and can keep everyone safe.

"It's giving them a safe space to wash their hands on sight to get rid of disease, and to keep the volunteers and workers happy," she says.

While construction site work has been delayed due to COVID, those volunteering at Habitat for Humanity will have the help of Emily's project to complete projects of their own by the fall.