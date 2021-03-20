Germany: police clash with protesters against virus measures

BERLIN (AP) — Police in central Germany have used water cannons, pepper spray and batons against people trying to break through barriers during a protest against coronavirus restrictions. Protests against government measures to rein in the pandemic also were reported in Austria, Finland and Switzerland on Saturday. German news agency dpa says around 10,000 people participated in the protest in the central German city of Kassel and most didn’t comply with infection-control protocols such as wearing face masks. The news agency reported that some protesters attacked several journalists. Dpa says federal police used water cannons and helicopters to control the crowds. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday the government has to reimpose some restrictions as COVID-19 cases are accelerate.