Harris leads short-handed 76ers past Kings 129-105

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half and fell just short of a triple-double to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers over the Sacramento Kings 129-105. The Eastern Conference-leading 76ers played without starters Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. Shake Milton had 28 points and Danny Green scored 18 for Philadelphia. Harris added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Buddy Hield scored 25 points and De’Aaron Fox added 16 for Sacramento, which dropped to 2-3 on a six-game road trip that concludes Monday at Cleveland.