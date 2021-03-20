Hawkeyes lock up 1st title since 2010 at NCAA wrestling meet

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iowa clinched its first national team title since 2010 following the medal round of the NCAA wrestling championships. The Hawkeyes had 125 points entering the evening finals. Penn State had won four straight titles and eight of the last nine and is second with 97.5 points. Oklahoma State is third with 95.5. The Hawkeyes secured their 24th national team title. They have three wrestlers in the finals. Penn State has four finalists and Oklahoma State has two.