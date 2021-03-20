Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Villanova found a way to advance in the NCAA Tournament without Collin Gillespie. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the fifth-seeded Wildcats pulled away in the second half for a 73-63 victory over 12th-seeded Winthrop in the South Region on Friday night. Villanova had lost both games since senior point guard and Big East co-player of the year Gillespie tore a ligament in his left knee during the Wildcats’ victory over then-No. 14 Creighton on March 3. But Robinson-Earl delivered when the Wildcats needed him, making four free throws that launched a 9-0 run to give Villanova its biggest lead at 60-47. The Wildcats will face 13th-seeded North Texas in the second round on Sunday. D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop with 12 points.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and Illinois cruised past 16th-seeded Drexel 78-49 in the Illini’s first NCAA Tournament game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years. Illinois will face eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in the second round of the Midwest Regional on Sunday. Maybe that will be more of a test for the Big Ten champions. Drexel never really had chance at containing the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn, who was 8 for 11 from the field. James Butler drew the daunting task of trying to handle Cockburn, without much success. The senior did have 10 points and 10 rebounds for Drexel.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith-Schuster announced he is remaining in Pittsburgh rather than leave as a free agent. The move is a bit of a surprise considering the 24-year-old was considered one of the most coveted receivers on the open market. Smith-Schuster said in a social media post that it was too difficult to leave. Smith-Schuster caught 97 passes a year ago and has developed a deep bond with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say center Evgeni Malkin is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Head coach Mike Sullivan described Malkin as “week to week.” Malkin appeared to injure his right knee after colliding with Boston defenseman Jared Tinordi in a loss to the Bruins on Tuesday. Malkin has eight goals and 16 assists for the Penguins this season.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iowa leads the team race heading into the final day of the NCAA wrestling championships but Penn State showed it’s not going to easily loosen the grip it’s had on the title for nearly a decade. Spencer Lee and two of his Iowa teammates won semifinals and the Hawkeyes go into Saturday with 109 points. The Nittany Lions had all four of their semifinalists advance and had 94.5 points. The Hawkeyes are looking for their 24th team title and first since 2010. Penn State is looking for its ninth in 10 years and fifth in a row.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kentucky All-American Rhyne Howard can see the San Antonio River Walk bustling with life from the window of her hotel overlooking the city’s iconic tourist destination. Hundreds of people _ a high percentage not wearing masks _ enjoying the restaurants, bars and shops lining the river. Such is life in Texas, where the governor has lifted his previous mask order and thrown open business “100 percent” if they so choose. Things are starting to loosen up. People are getting out, even as many businesses are still requiring customers to wear masks.