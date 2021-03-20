How private, parochial schools kept students in classes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — School administrators everywhere know the sound of an engaged, learning classroom just by listening outside the door. “Is that a purposeful sound, or is that just noise? That purposeful sound is what school leaders listen for,” said Armistead Webster, head of the Swain School, a small, independent private school in Salisbury Township. His and the vast majority of private and parochial schools in the Lehigh Valley opened their doors for five days of in-person instruction a week this school year. Accordingly, their waitlists have swelled with families eager for more in-person learning, often coming from public schools. How they’ve managed to bring and keep more students in school depends on a couple key factors.