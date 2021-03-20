How this year’s Girl Scout cookie sales adapted amid the pandemic

(WBNG) -- Over the past few months you may have picked up your favorite Girl Scout cookie from a drive-through pop-up event or through a delivery app.

This is the second season that the Girl Scouts have had to adapt to a new way of selling cookies.

Officials from Girl Scout NYPENN Pathways told 12 News that the troops had to find creative ways to continue their largest fundraising efforts, which, they say, included partnering with delivery apps, being in grocery stores, and creating digital cookie sales.

Jaime Alvarez, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications of Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, explained that the cookie sales teach the troops life-long skills.

"The cookie program is teaching them obviously life and leadership skills and entrepreneurial skills. It's a business and they're running it as their own entrepreneurial business, their own thing," said Alvarez, adding, "They're learning decision making, deciding how many cookies they want to sell as a personal and troop goal."

Alvarez also said that the troops learn from the sales how to improve their people skills, like communication, and how to budget.

Officials from Girl Scout NYPENN Pathways add that the pandemic also showed young women that they can always overcome challenges.

Money from the cookie sales is split into parts from some staying local, to paying back the baker, funding programming events, or even to the upkeep of the camps.

Cookie sales end for the season next weekend.