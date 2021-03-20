Johnstown’s 1936 flood killed 25, brought federal response

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Tuesday, March 17, 1936 edition of The Johnstown Tribune foreshadowed a historic tragedy, reporting “Heavy rainfall again threatens ‘record’ floods” in Pennsylvania. On a local news page was a review of a book by a woman recounting her memories of the 1889 Johnstown Flood that killed more than 2,200 people. People reading it didn’t know that they were about to have their own tales. By day’s end, water reached 17 feet high at City Hall. The next edition wasn’t until March 20, when the grim banner headline “25 DIE IN FLOOD” told the news of the Saint Patrick’s Day Flood of March 17-18.